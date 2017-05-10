Second Full-Length Trailer for 'Girls Trip' New Orleans Party Comedy

"This weekend is about us! We deserve this." Ugh, here we go again. Universal has released a second trailer for the summer comedy Girls Trip, opening in theaters this July. This wild comedy stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish as a group of friends who decide to take a "girls trip" together. This film also stars Larenz Tate, Mike Colter, Kofi Siriboe, Kate Walsh. The last two trailers for this did not look good, and honestly this one looks even worse. I highly recommend the other four-women-party-comedy movie Rough Night instead (see the latest trailer), if that's the kind of comedy you're looking for this summer. Because this seriously does not look funny at all. Not even worth watching.

When four lifelong friends - Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish - travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there's enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. Girls Trip is directed by American filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee, of The Best Man, Undercover Brother, Roll Bounce, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, Soul Men, Scary Movie 5, The Best Man Holiday, and Barbershop: The Next Cut previously. The screenplay is credited to Kenya Barris, Karen McCullah, Tracy Oliver and Erica Rivinoja. Universal will release Girls Trip in theaters everywhere starting July 21st this summer. Anyone?