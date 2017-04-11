Second International Trailer for Edgar Wright's 'Baby Driver' Drops In

MOVIE TRAILERS

"Volume up, pedal down!" Get ready for more! Sony has released another brand new international trailer for Edgar Wright's latest, a movie called Baby Driver, about a skilled getaway driver who listens to music non-stop. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival to rave reviews, and it looks awesome (catch the first trailer here). Ansel Elgort stars as a getaway driver named Baby who drives to music, and the movie is said to be set entirely to music with an energetic soundtrack. He gets coerced into working on a heist doomed to fail. The full cast includes Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, with Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx. I really, really, really can't wait to see this movie - I feel like I'm going to totally flip for it.

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. Baby Driver is both written and directed by British filmmaker/wizard extraordinaire Edgar Wright (follow him @edgarwright), of the films A Fistful of Fingers, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and The World's End previously. The film is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Sony Pictures will then release Wright's Baby Driver in theaters everywhere starting August 11th, 2017 this summer. What do you make of this trailer?

  • Any professional driver here to give us his thoughts on this?
    • RAW_D
      I've been driving since '96, and this has my stamp of approval.
      • Do you know how to drift?
        • RAW_D
          In and out of consciousness? Yes.
  • RAW_D
    I'm SO down for this. Edgar Wright is one of the best directors working today!
    • DAVIDPD
      Here here!!!~~~~~~~~
  • shiboleth
    Cinderella will make him happy, but I doubt that will make him prince ...
  • DAVIDPD
    So good! Wright is the man!!
