Second Teaser for Pixar's 'Coco' is a Fun Short Titled 'Dante's Lunch'

Adorable! Disney has revealed another lovely teaser trailer for Pixar's Coco, the first musical from Pixar, arriving in theaters later this year (see the first teaser here). This teaser trailer is a bit unique - it's actually a fun short film titled Dante's Lunch, focusing entirely on the dog from the movie. This reminds me of the Scrat short teaser videos that Blue Sky uses to tease their Ice Age movies. Dante is a breed of dog called the Xoloitzcuintle, or "Xolo", better known as the Mexican hairless dog, and he befriends the boy named Miguel in the movie following him to the land of the dead. I love that we're getting another Pixar movie that has a dog as one of the main characters, so I'm totally into this already, even if this isn't my favorite teaser. Enjoy.

Here's the second teaser titled "Dante's Lunch" for Pixar's Coco, direct from Disney UK's YouTube:

You can also still watch the first teaser trailer for Pixar's Coco here, to learn more about the rest of the story.

The short synopsis is quite vague: Pixar's Coco follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who sets off a chain of events relating to a century-old mystery, leading to an extraordinary family reunion. Coco is directed by filmmaker Lee Unkrich (of Toy Story 2, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Toy Story 3) and co-directed by Adrian Molina, who also wrote the screenplay. As explained in the EW article: "This is a story we want to share with the world, but it’s also been particularly important to us that when the Latino community sees the film, that it resonates and it feels like we got it right, and that’s what we’re really trying to do. We all feel the gravity." Disney will release Pixar's Coco in theaters in 3D starting on November 22nd, 2017 this fall.