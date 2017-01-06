Final US Trailer for Action Comedy 'Railroad Tigers' with Jackie Chan

"I started this mission. I will finish this mission." Well Go USA has revealed a new official US trailer for the action comedy from China titled Railroad Tigers, about a "ragtag" group of freedom fighters who ambush a military train. Jackie Chan stars, playing a railroad worker who leads a team of skilled fighters trying to take out the Japanese in order to get food for the poor. Also starring Huang Zitao, Wang Kai, Darren Wang, Alan Ng and Sang Ping. The first teaser trailer for this was goofy, and this trailer isn't that much better, but at least the VFX aren't as bad. I really, really wished this looked better than it does, because it would be nice to have another fun Jackie Chan movie, but I'm not sure this is one. In theaters starting today.

Here's the new full-length trailer (+ poster) for Ding Sheng's Railroad Tigers, direct from YouTube:

In this action-comedy caper harkening back to Jackie Chan's classic Hong Kong films, a railroad worker (Chan) and his ragtag group of freedom fighters find themselves on the wrong side of the tracks when they decide to ambush a heavily armed military train filled with desperately needed provisions. Unarmed and outnumbered, they must fight back against an entire army using only their wits, in a series of a dazzling set pieces and action scenes rivaling anything seen on the big screen before. Railroad Tigers is directed by veteran Chinese filmmaker Ding Sheng, of the films Underdog Knight 1 & 2, Little Big Soldier, Police Story: Lockdown and Saving Mr. Wu previously. Well Go will release Railroad Tigers in select US theaters starting January 6th, 2017 - arriving this week. The film has already opened in China as well. Interested?