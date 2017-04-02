Second Trailer for Alex Kurtzman's 'The Mummy' Starring Tom Cruise

"This isn't a tomb. It's a prison." Universal has unwrapped the second official trailer for the new take on the Universal monster known as The Mummy. This action-packed new version of The Mummy stars Tom Cruise, with Sofia Boutella playing the new "bad guy". Cruise plays Nick Morton, one of the characters who decides to dig up the new "mummy", a priestess named Ahmanet who ushers in "a new world of gods and monsters". The full cast includes Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance and Javier Botet. This trailer has some very cool action sequences, and I'm curious more than I expected to be. But I'm still not sure how good this is going to turn out, even with Cruise. Take a look below.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Kurtzman's The Mummy, direct from Uni's YouTube:

You can also watch the first official trailer for Kurtzman's The Mummy here, plus the making of featurette.

Though safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension. The Mummy is directed by writer-filmmaker Alex Kurtzman, who made his directorial debut with People Like Us in 2012, after co-writing scripts for Star Trek, Transformers, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The script is written by Jon Spaihts and Christopher McQuarrie. This is another updated take on the original Universal Mummy movie from 1932. Universal will release Kurtzman's The Mummy in theaters everywhere starting June 9th this summer. So who's into this?