Second Trailer for 'All I See Is You' Starring Blake Lively & Jason Clarke

"Now, try to keep your eyes open…" Open Road Films has debuted a second trailer for All I See Is You, the latest from director Marc Forster (of Stranger Than Fiction, The Kite Runner, Quantum of Solace, World War Z). This was on the schedule all year, but we barely got the first trailer a few weeks ago. Blake Lively stars as a woman who was blinded in a near-fatal car accident when she was young. She now lives in Thailand, happily married to her husband, played by Jason Clarke. When she receives implants and can see again, their lives and relationship are upended by the truths that come to light. Also starring Yvonne Strahovski, Danny Huston, Ahna O'Reilly, and Wes Chatham. Still don't know what's going on here.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Marc Forster's All I See Is You:

A blind woman's relationship with her husband changes when she regains her sight after a a corneal transplant and they discover disturbing details about themselves and their marriage. All I See Is You is directed by veteran German filmmaker Marc Forster, of Everything Put Together, Monster's Ball, Finding Neverland, Stay, Stranger Than Fiction, The Kite Runner, Quantum of Solace, Machine Gun Preacher, and World War Z previously. The screenplay is written by Marc Forster and Sean Conway. This is produced by Marc Forster, Jillian Kugler, Michael Selby, and Craig Baumgarten. Open Road Films will release Forster's All I See Is You in theaters everywhere starting October 27th next month. Anyone interested in this film?