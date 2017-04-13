Second Trailer for Ana Lily Amirpour's Post-Apocalyptic 'The Bad Batch'

"All the things you've done have put you right here… with me." Neon has unveiled a second official trailer for Ana Lily Amirpour's post-apocalyptic, dystopian cannibal western thriller called The Bad Batch. This follow-up to her feature directorial debut follows a woman who drifts through a hostile desert wasteland overrun by cannibals. Suki Waterhouse stars as Arlen, with Jason Momoa, Yolonda Ross, Emily O'Brien, Alina Aliluykina, Giovanni Ribisi, Diego Luna, Jim Carrey, plus the one-and-only Keanu Reeves. This premiered at film festivals last fall to mostly very negative reviews, from many people I trust. Jeremy wrote a review from Fantastic Fest saying that it "seems like something of a big step back" for the director. This is a very curious trailer, this visuals & music are interesting, but I'm still not expecting much.

Here's the second official trailer for Ana Lily Amirpour's The Bad Batch, direct from Neon's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for The Bad Batch here, for a different look at footage from this.

A young girl wanders a savage desert wasteland in a dystopian future United States. She is Arlen, (Suki Waterhouse), one of thousands of Americans deemed unacceptable to society, who is unceremoniously dumped into a hostile desert wasteland fenced off from civilized society. While wandering in her desert exile, she is captured by a savage band of cannibals and quickly realizes she’ll have to fight for her very existence in this human-eat-human world. The Bad Batch is written and directed by American filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour, who made her feature debut with the cult classic film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival and also played Fantastic Fest (see Jeremy's review). Neon will release The Bad Batch in select theaters starting on June 23rd this summer. Anyone interested?