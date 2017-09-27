Second Trailer for Armando Iannucci's New Satire 'The Death of Stalin'

"Nobody's gonna get killed, I promise you!" Entertainment One in the UK has unveiled the second official trailer for Armando Iannucci's latest political satire, The Death of Stalin. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month to some rave reviews, and opens in cinemas in the UK in October, however it still doesn't have a US release date yet. Based on Fabien Nury's graphic novel, the film is about Russian dictator Joseph Stalin's last days and the disorganized chaos of the regime after his death in 1953 and 30 years of iron-fisted rule. Adrian McLoughlin plays Stalin, with an ensemble cast of characters including Rupert Friend, Steve Buscemi, Olga Kurylenko, Jason Isaacs, Andrea Riseborough, Jeffrey Tambor, Paddy Considine, Michael Palin, and Jonathan Aris. This looks great, looking forward to it.

Here's the second trailer (+ UK poster) for Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Iannucci's The Death of Stalin here, to see even more footage.

In the days following Stalin’s collapse, his core team of ministers tussle for control; some want positive change in the Soviet Union, others have more sinister motives. Their one common trait? They’re all just desperately trying to remain alive. The Death of Stalin is directed by acclaimed Scottish satirist/filmmaker Armando Iannucci, of the film In the Loop previously, as well as work on "I'm Alan Partridge", "The Thick of It" and "Veep". The screenplay is written by Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, and Ian Martin; adapted from Fabien Nury's graphic novel. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year, and will likely hit a few other festivals. The Death of Stalin opens in UK cinemas starting October 20th, but still doesn't have any official US release date announced. Stay tuned for more updates. What do you think?