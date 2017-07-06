Second Trailer for Campy Global Weather Disaster Movie 'Geostorm'

"We have to shut the system down!" Warner Bros has unveiled a second official trailer for a disaster movie titled Geostorm, set sometime in the near future about a series of satellites that control the weather. This looks absolutely ridiculous, and not in a good way. It looks so campy, so bad, with so many stolen lines and ideas from other movies, and then there's Gerard Butler as a cocky astronaut dude who gets to save the world because someone sabotaged the weather system. Yeah, it looks truly terrible. The full cast includes Jim Sturgess (why is he in this?!), Abbie Cornish (and why is she in this?!), Alexandra Maria Lara, Daniel Wu, with Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Andy Garcia. I don't even know where to start with this, everything about it is bad bad bad. I can't even say it looks fun to watch - it doesn't. Stay far, far away.

Here's the second official trailer for Dean Devlin's Geostorm, direct from Warner Bros' YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Geostorm here, for additional footage from this movie.

After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong—the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything…and everyone along with it. Geostorm is both written and directed by Dean Devlin, a veteran producer and writer making his feature directorial debut with this movie, after directing a few episodes of "Leverage" and "The Librarians" previously. The screenplay is co-written by Dean Devlin and Paul Guyot. Warner Bros will release Devlin's Geostorm in theaters everywhere starting on October 20th, 2017 later this fall. Interested in seeing this?