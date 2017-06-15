Second Trailer for Comedy 'Home Again' Starring Reese Witherspoon

"Let's just do our best not to cramp each other's style." Open Road Films has debuted a full trailer for the comedy Home Again, the feature directorial debut of young filmmaker Hallie Meyers-Shyer. This amusing original Hollywood comedy is about a recently divorced woman who moves back home to Los Angeles with her two young daughters. She decides to take in three aspiring filmmaker boys who share her place with her, and disrupt things in both helpful ways and troubling ways. Reese Witherspoon stars, with Michael Sheen, Lake Bell, Candice Bergen, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky, Pico Alexander, P.J. Byrne. There is something about this film that is really annoying to me. The first teaser was good, this trailer not so much.

Here's the second official trailer for Hallie Meyers-Shyer's Home Again, direct from YouTube:

Recently separated from her husband, (Michael Sheen), Alice (Reese Witherspoon) decides to start over by moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles with her two young daughters. During a night out on her 40th birthday, Alice meets three aspiring filmmakers (Jon Rudnitsky, Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff) who happen to be in need of a place to live. Alice agrees to let the guys stay in her guest house temporarily, but the arrangement ends up unfolding in unexpected ways. Alice’s unlikely new family and new romance comes to a crashing halt when her ex-husband shows up, suitcase in hand. Home Again is both written and directed by young filmmaker Hallie Meyers-Shyer, making her feature directorial debut with this. Open Road Films will release Home Again in theaters starting September 8th later this fall. Anyone interested?