Second Trailer for Crime Film 'Shot Caller' with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

"The only thing that matters is you getting home to your family in one piece." Saban Films has debuted another 60-second trailer for the intense crime thriller titled Shot Caller, from writer/director Ric Roman Waugh. Anyone still interested in this? The film tells the story of a family man who gets thrown in prison after a car accident. There he becomes a member of a prison gang in order to survive, and upon release is forced to orchestrate a major crime with a brutal rival gang on the streets of Southern California. Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jacob, with a cast including Lake Bell, Emory Cohen, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey Donovan, Benjamin Bratt, and Holt McCallany. They're selling the intensity and hard-hitting brutality of this, but I'm not sure it's going to work. For me at least, I don't know what everyone else thinks.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Ric Roman Waugh's Shot Caller, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Shot Caller here, to see even more footage from this film.

Jacob Harlon is a successful businessman with a loving family when the car he is driving post-celebratory drinks crashes, killing a passenger. After arriving at a maximum security prison he is quickly swept up by the violent rites of passage that seem to be the only way to navigate the brutality. Hardened by his new reality, he transforms into Money, a stoic gangster whose strength and intelligence make him an asset to his gang even beyond the prison walls. Following his release, Money is tailed by the police and threats from his incarcerated friends make him feel obligated to pull off one last crime. Shot Caller is both written and directed by American filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh, of In the Shadows, Felon, and Snitch previously. The film is premiering at the Los Angeles Film Festival this year, but doesn't have any release set. Thoughts?