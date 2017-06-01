Second Trailer for Dark Comedy 'Beatriz at Dinner' with Salma Hayek

"She was invited, but she was not welcome." That's a creative tagline. Roadside Attractions has debuted a second trailer for the rebellious indie comedy Beatriz at Dinner, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The first trailer is longer and sets up more of the story, but this one is still just as feisty even at only 60 seconds. Salma Hayek stars as a woman from a small town in Mexico now working as a health practitioner in Los Angeles, who accompanies a friend to a dinner party. Hosted by a billionaire, played by John Lithgow, she goes to town and argues with them about all of their insane bullshit. The cast includes Connie Britton, Chloë Sevigny, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass and David Warshofsky. I cannot wait to see this, looks like my kind of film. I'm excited to see Hayek take on all these heartless idiots.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Miguel Arteta's Beatriz at Dinner, direct from YouTube:

Beatriz (Salma Hayek), an immigrant from a poor town in Mexico, has drawn on her innate kindness to build a career as a health practitioner in Los Angeles. Doug Strutt (John Lithgow) is a cutthroat, self-satisfied billionaire. When these two opposites meet at a dinner party, their worlds collide and neither will ever be the same. Beatriz at Dinner is directed by Puerto Rican filmmaker Miguel Arteta, of the films Chuck & Buck, The Good Girl, Youth in Revolt, Cedar Rapids, and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day previously. The screenplay is written by comedian-actor-filmmaker Mike White, who has written scripts for Arteta for many years. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Roadside Attractions will release Beatriz at Dinner in select theaters starting June 9th this summer.