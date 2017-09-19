Second Trailer for Romance 'Breathe' with Andrew Garfield & Claire Foy

"No one's ever believed its possible to live as you do." Bleecker Street has revealed another new trailer for the film Breathe, the directorial debut of Andy Serkis, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last week. Serkis' tells the story of Robin Cavendish, played by Andrew Garfield, and his wife Diana, played by Claire Foy. Robin was paralyzed at the age of 28 by polio, but their love kept him alive for years, fighting for the lives of other polio patients and continuing to travel and raise their son. Also starring Diana Rigg, Tom Hollander, and Hugh Bonneville. This film will also be the opener at the London Film Festival, so it will be getting a grand introduction in the UK after first showing in Toronto. This film looks like a very heartwarming, passionate story about overcoming hardship with the help of love. Definitely worth a watch.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Andy Serkis' Breathe, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Andy Serkis' Breathe here, to see even more footage.

Andy Serkis brings to life the inspiring true love story between Robin Cavendish (Andrew Garfield) and his wife Diana (Claire Foy), an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease. When Robin is struck down by polio at the age of 28, he is confined to a bed and given only a few months to live. With the help of Diana's twin brothers (Tom Hollander) and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville), Robin and Diana dare to escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together -- raising their young son, traveling and devoting their lives to helping other polio patients. Breathe is directed by English actor-turned-filmmaker Andy Serkis, making his first feature directorial debut. The script is by William Nicholson. This premieres at the London Film Festival in the fall. Bleecker Street/Participant Media will release Breathe in select theaters starting on October 13th.