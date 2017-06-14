Second Trailer for 'Ferdinand' Movie About a Bull Who Loves Flowers

"Built to fight, born to love." 20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios have unveiled a second official trailer for the animated film Ferdinand, about a bull raised by a family in Spain and taken to be a fighter, who really prefers to smell flowers instead of battle against matadors. John Cena voices Ferdinand the bull, which might be one of the best voice choices all year. The rest of the voice cast includes Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Jerrod Carmichael, Boris Kodjoe, and Raúl Esparza. This looks charming and heartwarming, with a good message about animals/people being more than they seem on the surface.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Carlos Saldanha's Ferdinand, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the first teaser trailer for Blue Sky's Ferdinand here, to see even more footage.

Ferdinand tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover. Ferdinand is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Carlos Saldanha, co-director of Ice Age, Robots, and director of Ice Age 2, Ice Age 3, Rio, and Rio 2 previously. The film is co-directed by Cathy Malkasian and Jeff McGrath. The screenplay is written by J. David Stem and David N. Weiss. 20th Century Fox will release Blue Sky Studios' Ferdinand in theaters starting December 15th this winter. For more info, visit the official site. Thoughts?