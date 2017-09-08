Second Trailer for George Clooney's Dark Comedy Movie 'Suburbicon'

"Any new progress on the investigation?" Paramount has debuted a second official trailer for Suburbicon, the Coen Brothers dark comedy directed by George Clooney. This premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals recently, and will hit theaters next month for those who still want to see it. Set in 1959 in a "peaceful, idyllic suburban community" that is rattled by a home invasion, a death starts to reveal the town's "dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence". Starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe, Megan Ferguson, Jack Conley, and Oscar Isaac. This new trailer sell this much differently than the first trailer, which is a bit deceptive in what it's showing us. This trailer also has a bunch of quotes from critics, including two from yours truly in my Venice review. I'm happy to support a film I enjoyed quite a bit.

Here's the second US trailer (+ new poster) for George Clooney's Suburbicon, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the first official US trailer for Clooney's Suburbicon here, or the other UK trailer.

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns…the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon. Suburbicon is directed by acclaimed actor-filmmaker George Clooney, who previously directed the films Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ides of March, and The Monuments Men. The screenplay is written by George Clooney, Joel & Ethan Coen, and Grant Heslov. The film will premiere at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals this fall. Paramount will release Suburbicon in select theaters starting October 27th this fall. Who's in for this?