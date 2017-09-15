Second Trailer for Kosinski's Wildfire Firefighters Film 'Only the Brave'

"When this thing sweeps over you, it's going to feel like the end of the world." Sony has debuted a second trailer for the film Only the Brave, telling the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots firefighters. Directed by Tron Legacy's Joe Kosinski, Only the Brave is about an elite crew of firemen from Prescott, Arizona who battled a wildfire in Yarnell, AZ in June of 2013 that claimed the lives of 19 of their members. The huge cast includes Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Geoff Stults, Andie MacDowell, Ben Hardy, Taylor Kitsch, and Jennifer Connelly. This was titled Granite Mountain Hotshots before being changed to Only the Brave. With so many more dangerous wildfires ablaze right now, I'm not sure if this is good timing or bad timing, but it does seem like this has a positive message.

Here's the second official trailer for Joseph Kosinski's Only the Brave, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Only the Brave here, to see more footage from this film.

All men are created equal… then, a few become firefighters. Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it – they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire. Only the Brave is directed by filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, of the films Tron Legacy and Oblivion previously. The screenplay is written by Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer. Sony Pictures will release Only the Brave in theaters everywhere starting on October 20th this fall. Interested?