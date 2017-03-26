Second Trailer for Magic Box Horror Film 'Wish Upon' with Joey King

"There have been others who have had the box. They all died in freak accidents. And now its come to you." Broad Green Pictures has debuted a second trailer for the upcoming horror thriller Wish Upon, about a magical box a young woman receives that causes more problems than anything. She uses it to make wishes and mess with the people bullying her, but must pay the price when her requests turn into nightmares. This trailer doesn't show that much more footage which makes me a bit concerned there's not much to this. Plus it's so clearly obvious that the blood has been turned black so the MPAA doesn't complain, which is just frustrating. Joey King (seen in The Conjuring, White House Down) stars, with Sherilyn Fenn, Ryan Phillippe, Elisabeth Röhm, Shannon Purser, Ki Hong Lee, Sydney Park and Alice Lee. See below.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for John R. Leonetti's Wish Upon, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Wish Upon here, to see even more footage from this.

Years after her mother's suicide, 17-year-old Clare Shannon is bullied in high school, embarrassed by her manic, hoarder father and ignored by her longtime crush. All that changes when her father comes home with an old music box whose inscription promises to grant its owner seven wishes. While Clare is initially skeptical of this magic box, she can’t help but be seduced by its dark powers, and is thrilled as her life radically improves with each wish. Clare finally has the life she’s always wanted and everything seems perfect – until the people closest to her begin dying in violent and elaborate ways after each wish. Wish Upon is directed by filmmaker & cinematographer John R. Leonetti (of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, The Butterfly Effect 2, Annabelle previously), from a screenplay written by Barbara Marshall. Broad Green Pictures will release Leonetti's Wish Upon in theaters starting July 14th this summer. Interested in this?