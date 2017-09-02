Second Trailer for 'Marshall' Starring Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood

"I only represent innocent people, people accused of their race." Open Road Films has unveiled the second official trailer for the film Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall. This tells the inspiring story of the man who became the first African American Supreme Court Justice, focusing on the time when he was a "young rabble-rousing" attorney for the NAACP in the 1940s and 1950s. We featured the first trailer earlier in the summer for this, and it looks pretty damn good. The full cast in the film includes Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, and James Cromwell. This is obviously meant to be an inspiring, rousing story and it seems like it will be exactly that - so you know what to expect.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Reginald Hudlin's Marshall, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Marshall here, to see even more footage from this film.

Long before he sat on the United States Supreme Court or claimed victory in Brown v. Board of Education, Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) was a young rabble-rousing attorney for the NAACP. Marshall is the true story of his greatest challenge in those early days – a fight he fought alongside attorney Sam Friedman (Josh Gad), a young lawyer with no experience in criminal law: the case of black chauffeur Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), accused by his white employer, Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson), of sexual assault and attempted murder. Marshall is directed by filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, of the films House Party, Boomerang, The Great White Hype, The Ladies Man, Serving Sara, and lots of other TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Jacob Koskoff and Michael Koskoff. Open Road Films will release Reginald Hudlin's Marshall in select theaters starting October 13th later this fall. Who's interested in this?