Second Trailer for Peculiar Found Footage Sci-Fi 'Phoenix Forgotten'

"For decades they've been lying to you." Cinelou Films has released a final trailer for sci-fi horror found footage film Phoenix Forgotten, which is set to open in select theaters later this month (on April 21st). We already featured one teaser trailer for this film previously, as it's a very mysterious found footage feature "based on true events" about kids who go to investigate mysterious lights of Phoenix, Arizona and end up disappearing. It's kind of like The Blair Witch Project, but for UFOs and aliens and something like that. The "unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition." The cast includes Florence Hartigan, Chelsea Lopez, Justin Matthews, Luke Spencer Roberts; with Wes Ball, T.S. Nowlin, Ridley Scott, Mark Canton, and Courtney Solomon producing. This certainly looks freaky.

Here's the second official trailer for Justin Barber's Phoenix Forgotten, direct from YouTube:

Based on the shocking, true events of March 13th, 1997, when several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix, Arizona. This unprecedented and inexplicable phenomenon became known as "The Phoenix Lights", and remains the most famous and widely viewed UFO sighting in history. Phoenix Forgotten tells the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring. They disappeared that night, and were never seen again. On the anniversary of their disappearance, unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition. For the first time ever, the truth will be revealed… Phoenix Forgotten is directed by Justin Barber, making his directorial debut after a short film and graphics work previously. The screenplay is by T.S. Nowlin and Justin Barber. Cinelou will release Phoenix Forgotten in select theaters starting April 21st.