Second Trailer for Safdie Bros' 'Good Time' Starring Robert Pattinson

"Come on, bro!" A24 has debuted the second trailer for the film Good Time, from directors Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, the brothers behind the films Heaven Knows What and Daddy Longlegs. This crime thriller first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival with mixed reviews, mostly positive. I wasn't the biggest fan (read my review) as the story doesn't have many redeeming values. Robert Pattinson stars as Connie, a wild kid in New York who gets even deeper into the crime world in an effort to get his brother out of jail. Also starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barkhad Abdi, & Benny Safdie (as Connie's brother). The trailers for this film are good at selling it, I just don't think it's the best film. It has a great score, but that's about it.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for the Safdie Brothers' Good Time, direct from A24's YouTube:

After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine "Connie" Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through the city's underworld in an increasingly desperate — and dangerous — attempt to get his brother Nick (Benny Safdie) out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Connie finds himself racing against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing both their lives hang in the balance. Good Time is co-directed by filmmaking brothers Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, of the films Heaven Knows What and Go Get Some Rosemary previously. The screenplay is written by Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein. This film first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year in competition. A24 will be releasing Good Time in select theaters starting August 11th later this summer.