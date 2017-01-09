Second Trailer for Self-Aware 'Baywatch' Movie with Efron & Johnson

"I thought we were lifeguards…? Everything that you guys are talking about sounds like a really entertaining, but far-fetched TV show." Paramount has debuted a new UK trailer for the Baywatch movie, directed by Seth Gordon, starring Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson as lifeguards. This trailer features at least one big F-bomb, but it's a UK trailer so no one really minds, which is totally fine with me. The full cast includes Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Pamela Anderson, Ilfenesh Hadera, Charlotte McKinney, Kelly Rohrbach, David Hasselhoff, and Hannibal Buress. I'm not sure I should admit this, but I actually laughed. I appreciate that the movie is self-aware, and making jokes about the TV show it's based on, and referencing how absurd everything is that they're doing. I might actually have to see this.

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Based on the original TV show that debuted in 1981. Baywatch is directed by American filmmaker Seth Gordon, of The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, Four Christmases, Horrible Bosses, and Identity Thief previously. The screenplay is written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, with story credits for Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon (of "Reno 911"), David Ronn & Jay Scherick. Paramount will release Seth Gordon's Baywatch in theaters everywhere starting May 19th, 2017 this summer. Who's ready to go to the beach?