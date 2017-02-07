Second Trailer for 'Snatched' Starring Amy Schumer & Goldie Hawn

"Why did I ever let you talk me into this?" Fox has unveiled a second official trailer for the summer comedy Snatched, starring Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer as mother and daughter who get kidnapped when they take a trip to Ecuador. This new trailer features even more wacky footage than the first red band trailer, but I'm still not that excited about this at all. As fun as it looks in some spots, it just seems so Hollywood absurd, not my favorite kind of comedy to watch. The full cast includes Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni, Randall Park, Wanda Sykes, Óscar Jaenada, as well as Colin Quinn. I expect this will make tons of money in the summer, it's definitely going to pull in some big crowds.

Here's the second official trailer for Jonathan Levine's Snatched, direct from Fox's YouTube:

When her boyfriend dumps Emily (Amy Schumer), a spontaneous woman in her 30s, she persuades her ultra-cautious mom (Goldie Hawn) to accompany her on a vacation to Ecuador. At Emily's insistence, the pair seek out adventure, but suddenly find themselves kidnapped. When these two very different women are trapped on this wild journey, their bond as mother and daughter is tested and strengthened while they attempt to navigate the jungle and escape. Snatched is directed by talented American filmmaker Jonathan Levine, of the films All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, The Wackness, 50/50, Warm Bodies and The Night Before previously. The screenplay is written by Katie Dippold (The Heat, Ghostbusters). 20th Century Fox will release Snatched in theaters everywhere starting May 12th this summer. Who's excited for this movie?