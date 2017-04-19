Second Trailer for Sofia Coppola's 'The Beguiled' Premiering at Cannes

"He seems to be a sensitive person." "Does he?" Focus Features has debuted a new full-length trailer for Sofia Coppola's latest film, titled The Beguiled, adapted from Thomas Cullinan's Southern Gothic novel. Set during the Civil War, an injured Union soldier ends up being nursed back to life at an all-girls' boarding school in the Confederate south. Soon the girls begin to turn on him, making this into more than it seems at first glance. Colin Farrell plays the soldier, and the cast includes Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, and Oona Laurence. This looks like a rather twisted, wicked, seductive film from Coppola. The Beguiled will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May. Expect to hear plenty of buzz about this soon.

Here's the second official trailer for Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, direct from Focus' YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Coppola's The Beguiled here, for more footage from this.

While imprisoned in a Confederate girls' boarding school, an injured Union soldier cons his way into each of the lonely women's hearts, causing them to turn on each other, and eventually, on him. The Beguiled is both written and directed by American filmmaker Sofia Coppola, of the films The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, Somewhere, The Bling Ring, as well as Netflix's A Very Murray Christmas previously. Adapted from Thomas Cullinan's novel of the same name, first published in 1966. The film will premiere in-competition at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. Focus Features will release Coppola's The Beguiled in select theaters starting June 23rd this summer, expanding the week after. So who's into this?