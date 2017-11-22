Second Trailer for Special Forces in Afghanistan Action Film '12 Strong'

"Chances are we are not going to make it out of this one…" Warner Bros has debuted the second trailer for 12 Strong, formerly known as Horse Soldiers, about a Special Forces group sent into Afghanistan at the beginning of the war after 9/11. They end up working with a local Afghani warlord in order to take down the Taliban, riding horses into battle, which is why this was previously called Horse Soldiers, but of course. Chris Hemsworth stars, along with an ensemble cast including Taylor Sheridan, Michael Shannon, Austin Stowell, Michael Peña, Geoff Stults, and Elsa Pataky. This second trailer doesn't look any better than the first, with more action+explosions galore, patriotism everywhere, and lots and lots of guns.

Here's the second trailer (+ original poster) for Nicolai Fuglsig's 12 Strong, directly from YouTube:

You can also still watch the first official trailer for 12 Strong here, to see even more footage from this.

12 Strong tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11; under the leadership of a new captain, the team must work with an Afghani warlord to take down the Taliban. 12 Strong, originally titled Horse Soldiers, is directed by Danish filmmaker Nicolai Fuglsig, of only one other film titled Exfil previously; he graduated from the Danish School of Journalism. The screenplay is written by Peter Craig and Ted Tally; adapted from Doug Stanton's book Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of a Band of US Soldiers Who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan. Warner Bros will release Fuglsig's 12 Strong in theaters everywhere starting January 19th, 2018 early next year. So who's interested in seeing this film?