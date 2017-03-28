MOVIE TRAILERS

Second Trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Starring Tom Holland

by
March 28, 2017
Source: YouTube

Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer

"If you're nothing without this suit, then you shouldn't have it." Sony has revealed the second official trailer for the new Spider-Man: Homecoming movie, bringing back the friendly neighborhood web-slinger for another solo adventure in New York City. Tom Holland stars as (the new) Peter Parker, who was first introduced in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War. This story continues with Parker returning from the events in that movie, still trying to figure out his place as a teenager in NYC. The full cast includes Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Michael Keaton as The Vulture, as well as Donald Glover, Robert Downey Jr., Martin Starr, Logan Marshall-Green, Angourie Rice, Hannibal Buress, and Zendaya. This actually looks great, and has plenty of Spidey action to offer. Fire it up below.

Here's the second trailer (+ posters) for Jon Watts' Spider-Man: Homecoming, from Sony's YouTube:

Spider-Man: HomecomingSpider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Homecoming

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming here, for more footage from this.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man living in New York City begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero. Starring the same Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) that first appeared in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts, of the films Clown and Cop Car previously. The screenplay is credited to: Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford, and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Kevin Feige produced for Marvel Studios, even though Sony is releasing this. Columbia Pictures will open Spider-Man: Homecoming in theaters everywhere starting July 7th, 2017 this summer. What do you think? Are you in?

Find more posts in Marvel, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • Jimmy Rabbitte
    Michael Keaton playing the main villain(The Vulture) and the crossover with Tony Stark / Iron Man will put this one over the top; and take over the spot as the best Spidey movie displacing the Sam Raimi directed Spiderman 2. Raimi's Spiderman 3 and the two "rebooted" films were a mess. I'd rather watch this trailer a dozen times in a row than sit through either of those again. That's nothing against Andrew Garfield, I like the kid; it was the material that let him down.
    • Mark
      Totally agree on all counts, other than the premature guess that this is the best Spidey yet (I certainly hope so, but 2 was pretty amazing). I will never forgive the greenlight given to ruin Venom in 3. What an unfunny joke that was.
      • ASM 2 was probably written by George Lucas.
  • SteadyEddieTX
    I'm warming up to this movie...it was a good trailer.
  • bumboclot
    Spoiler alert... this trailer is the whole movie?
  • grimjob
    Looks great, but I hate the fact that they've made me sexually attracted to Aunt May. That's not supposed to happen. God I love Marisa Tomei.
  • RAW_D
    Well thanks for saving me $16 and showing me THE WHOLE GD MOVIE!
    • We all know that you'll pay the 16$ to watch it Raw_D. this is your destiny Luke.
  • Well this was a bummer, i support raw_d in his comment, and it looks a bit like avengers 3!
  • Costume design and tone are spot on. It's like watching a Romita drawing coming to life. I'll definitely watch it because I'm a huge Spidey fan and because i want to erase from my memory the awful amazing spiderman mess.
  • backwardsprogress
    Man! Tony Stark is a jack a$$. You'd think he learned from Civil War that he royally screwed up getting his friends thrown in prison. But, noooooo... hey kid... give me the cool suit back because the big boys will handle the bad guys.... despite scene after scene of the little guy handling it and Tony showing up just lecture the kid. Sheeesh....

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS