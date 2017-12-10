Second Trailer for Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Starring Tye Sheridan

"It's the only place that feels like I mean anything." Warner Bros has launched the new full theatrical trailer for Steven Spielberg's grand adaptation of Ready Player One, the geeky novel about a kid in the future who logs into a virtual reality world and plays games to win the ultimate prize. The first teaser trailer had a few small glimpses, but this just looks wow - totally jaw-dropping stunning. My goodness. Young actor Tye Sheridan stars as Wade Watts, known in the Oasis gaming world as "Parzival". The full cast includes Mark Rylance as the game's creator, James Halliday, as well as T.J. Miller, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, Letitia Wright, and Kae Alexander. This trailer actually makes me feel like Spielberg might've pulled this off, and I am excited to see it and experience the entire thing. I really love the footage they're showing in this, looks outstanding; and the Depeche Mode track is perfect. So can't wait.

Here's the full theatrical trailer (+ poster) for Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the original Comic-Con teaser trailer for Ready Player One here, for even more footage.

When the creator of an MMO called the Oasis dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts finds the first clue and starts a race for the Egg. Ready Player One is directed by the one-and-only Steven Spielberg, of Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Indiana Jones movies, E.T., Empire of the Sun, Hook, the Jurassic Park movies, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, A.I., Minority Report, War of the Worlds, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, and The BFG previously. The screenplay is written by Zak Penn, Eric Eason, and Ernie Cline; based on the novel of the same name by Ernie Cline. Warner Bros opens Spielberg's Ready Player One in theaters everywhere starting on March 30th, 2018 next spring. What do you think?