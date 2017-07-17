MOVIE TRAILERS

Second Trailer for Taylor Sheridan's 'Wind River' with Jeremy Renner

July 17, 2017
"This isn't the land of backup, Jane, this is the land of 'you're on your own.'" The Weinstein Company has debuted a second trailer for the indie thriller Wind River, the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (of Sicario and Hell or High Water previously). This film is a "snow-noir" thriller about a murder mystery set in the snowy mountains of Wyoming, mostly around an Indian Reservation where the locals clash with the government authorities. Jeremy Renner stars, with Elizabeth Olsen as a FBI agent sent to investigate. The cast includes Jon Bernthal, Martin Sensmeier, Julia Jones, Kelsey Asbille, Graham Greene, and Gil Birmingham. This excellent film has been playing at film festivals all over the world, from Sundance to Cannes to Sydney to Seattle (here's my review). I saw it for a second time at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, and it's still as good as it was the first time around. Add this to your watch list.

US Fish & Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert (Renner) discovers a body in the rugged wilderness of the Wind River Indian Reservation. The FBI sends in rookie agent Jane Banner (Olsen), but she's unprepared for the difficulties created by the oppressive weather and isolation of the Wyoming winter. When she employs Cory as a tracker, the two venture deep into a world ravaged by violence and the elements. Wind River is written and directed by Oscar-nominated American screenwriter/filmmaker Taylor Sheridan, making his feature directorial debut after writing the scripts for Sicario and Hell or High Water previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival (our review), and also played at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. The Weinstein Company will open Wind River in select theaters starting August 4th. You in?

  • Bo
    I'm not sure about this. The writer is interesting and I liked Sicrio even though I had a few too many problems with it. I didn't much care for Hell/Water though. This looks good and I've no problems with Jeremy Renner even though I don't think he's really leading man material. For me, he's better in supporting roles rather than carrying a whole picture. Of course, the paradox to my views on him is that I thought he was perfectly fine in the Bourne movie he did even if that film wasn't up to the par of Damon's Bourne film. I remain apathetic towards this actress as she really doesn't register or resonate to me. This story and mystery and even the location looks pretty standard and I've seen it before, so hard to tell. Can the writer direct? Good for him for getting himself the shot at it.
  • DAVIDPD
    Beautiful SICARIO vibes. // From the perspective of the Indigenous people, it must feel so, so wrong to still be under the jurisdiction of American law men even when you are treated and legally separate.
  • shiboleth
    This looks like it has all the elements, many of them standard ones, as already said here, to be a good film. Or, at least, a standard one. I expect a decent evening watch at some point. I guess, there's no more to expect in this ...

