Second Trailer for 'The Secret Scripture' Drama Starring Rooney Mara

"Make up your mind, but leave me out of it!" Vertical Entertainment has debuted a brand new official US trailer for the upcoming release of the romance film The Secret Scripture, the latest from filmmaker Jim Sheridan. Rooney Mara and Vanessa Redgrave play the same woman, named Roseanne McNulty, who grew up in the midst of the religious and political upheavals in Ireland during the 1920s and '30s. The story starts with Redgrave in a mental institution, where she has kept a diary of "secret scriptures" from her life. It flashes back to tell her story growing up, which is when Mara takes over. The cast also features Jack Reynor, Aidan Turner, Theo James, Eric Bana, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Omar Sharif Jr. This doesn't look any better than it did last year when the first international trailer arrived, and it's never a good sign when the film is delayed for a year to a rather quiet US release. But you never know. Check it out below.

Roseanne McNulty (Redgrave) must vacate the soon-to-be demolished mental institution in Roscommon, Ireland that she's called home for over 50 years. The psychiatrist, Dr. Grene (Bana), is called in to assess her condition. He finds himself intrigued by Roseanne's seemingly inscrutable rituals and tics, and her fierce attachment to her Bible, which she has over the decades transformed into a palimpsest of scripture, drawings, and cryptic diary entries. As Grene delves deeper, we see her as a young woman (Mara), whose charisma proves seductive. We learn that she moved to Sligo to work in her aunt's café, fell in love with a dashing fighter pilot (Reynor), and that a local priest (James) fell tragically in love with her. The Secret Scripture is directed by Irish filmmaker Jim Sheridan, of My Left Foot, The Boxer, In America, Get Rich or Die Tryin', Brothers and Dream House. The screenplay is by Johnny Ferguson and Sheridan, based on Sebastian Barry's novel. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at the London Film Festival. Vertical will finally open The Secret Scripture in select US theaters on October 13th.