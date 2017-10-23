Second Trailer for Train Thriller 'The Commuter' Starring Liam Neeson

"Most of us ride this train every day. We nod, we say hello, but how much do we really know about each other?" Lionsgate has debuted the second trailer for the action-thriller train movie starring Liam Neeson, titled The Commuter. From the same director of Non-Stop (the airplane movie) and The Shallows, this movie is basically Unstoppable (the train movie) meets Non-Stop (or even Source Code). Neeson plays an insurance salesman who gets mixed up in a criminal conspiracy on his daily train commute home. Vera Farmiga, a "mysterious stranger", sits with him for a chat and things get very interesting. The cast includes Patrick Wilson, Killian Scott, Jonathan Banks, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Florence Pugh, and Damson Idris. This looks like it has tons of action and will be intense to watch, I'm intrigued. Enjoy.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Jaume Collet-Serra's The Commuter, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer + see the teaser poster for The Commuter here, for even more footage.

In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger (Vera Farmiga), Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes for himself and his fellow passengers. The Commuter is directed by veteran Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, and The Shallows previously. The screenplay is written by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi. Lionsgate will release Collet-Serra's The Commuter in theaters everywhere starting on January 12th, 2018 at the beginning of next year. Who's in?