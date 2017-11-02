See Diane Kruger at Her Very Best in Official US Trailer for 'In the Fade'

"They'll be punished, I promise you." Magnolia has unveiled an official US trailer for Fatih Akin's In the Fade, a dramatic thriller starring Diane Kruger. Kruger won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where the film played in competition. She stars as a German woman named Katja, who goes for revenge after a bombing that kills her husband and son. The cast includes Numan Acar, Ulrich Tukur, Johannes Krisch, Siir Eloglu, Denis Moschitto, Jessica McIntyre, and Ulrich Brandhoff. This is going to be a very divisive, likely controversial film - because of what it addresses and what happens and how it all plays out. It's a fascinating, emotion-fueled film worth discussing. I saw this in Cannes and I think it's an impressive film with a hell of a performance by Kruger. This trailer gives away a lot, watch out.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Fatih Akin's In the Fade, direct from YouTube:

Katja's (Diane Kruger) life collapses after the death of husband and son in a bomb attack. After the time of mourning and injustice, here comes the time of revenge. In the Fade (also known as Aus dem Nichts in German) is written and directed by acclaimed German-Turkish filmmmaker Fatih Akin, director of the films Head-On, The Edge of Heaven, Soul Kitchen, The Cut, and Goodbye Berlin previously. The screenplay is co-written by Hark Bohm. This film first premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in the competition section. In the Fade is currently set for release in November this year in Germany. Magnolia Pictures will release the film in select US theaters starting December 27th just before the New Year. Who's interested?