See Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in Official 'Darkest Hour' Trailer

"You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth!" Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for Joe Wright's Darkest Hour, the second film this year about Winston Churchill (the other one is called Churchill starring Brian Cox). This is the film that stars the very talented Gary Oldman under heavy prosthetic as Winston Churchill, giving a powerful, commanding cigar-chomping performance. The focus in this film is on Churchill's first few days as Prime Minister, deciding whether or not to agree to a peace treaty with Nazi Germany or fight back and rally the troops. The cast includes Lily James, Ben Mendelsohn, Stephen Dillane, Kristin Scott Thomas, Charley Palmer Rothwell, Ronald Pickup, Nicholas Jones, Hannah Steele, Richard Lumsden, and Jeremy Child. This looks much, much better than the other Churchill film. And hopefully this will get Oldman an Oscar nomination - it definitely seems possible.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Wright's Darkest Hour, direct from YouTube:

Within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation. As the unstoppable Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent, and with an unprepared public, a skeptical King, and his own party plotting against him, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and attempt to change the course of world history. Darkest Hour is directed by acclaimed Golden Globe-nominated English filmmaker Joe Wright, of the films Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, The Soloist, Hanna, Anna Karenina, and Pan previously. The screenplay is written by Anthony McCarten. Focus Features will release Darkest Hour in select US theaters starting on November 22nd later in the fall. First impression?