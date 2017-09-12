See James Franco as Tommy Wiseau in Full 'The Disaster Artist' Trailer

"Nobody respect my vision!" This is going to be an instant classic. A24 has debuted the full-length official trailer for James Franco's The Disaster Artist, the film telling the story of infamous filmmaker Tommy Wiseau and his worst-movie-ever-made The Room (released in 2003). This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to a standing ovation. The film stars James Franco, who also directs, as Tommy Wiseau, the awkward mastermind behind the awful-but-beloved film. The impressive ensemble includes Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zoey Deutch, Zac Efron, Dave Franco, Bryan Cranston, Kristen Bell, Eliza Coupe, Josh Hutcherson, Sharon Stone, Adam Scott, Jason Mantzoukas, Kate Upton, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Ari Graynor, with an appearance by Judd Apatow. This looks amazing, actually. Franco looks pretty much pitch perfect and word is he even stayed in character on set for the entire time. Have fun.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for James Franco's The Disaster Artist, from A24's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for The Disaster Artist here, to see even more footage from this.

A delightful tribute to the joy and madness of making movies, The Disaster Artist follows the outrageous adventures of eccentric filmmaker Tommy Wiseau and his best friend, actor Greg Sestero. These two endearing misfits move to L.A. and try to live the Hollywood dream by making their very own feature film, but end up embarking on a wildly unpredictable and hilariously unforgettable production. Leading to one of the most infamous, bizarre, and beloved midnight movies of all time, The Room. The Disaster Artist is directed by actor-filmmaker James Franco, who has previously directed the films The Broken Tower, Sal, Interior Leather Bar, As I Lay Dying, Child of God, The Sound and the Fury, and In Dubious Battle. The screenplay is by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (500 Days of Summer, The Spectacular Now, Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns); based on the book by Greg Sestero & Tom Bissell. A24 will release The Disaster Artist in select theaters starting on December 1st, expanding the week after. Who's into this?