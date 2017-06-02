See the Trailer for WB-Approved 'Harry Potter' Fan Film on Voldemort

"I'm still smelling dark magic here…" This looks very cool! There's a small group of die-hard fans currently working on a Harry Potter fan film that is about the young years of Voldemort, or Tom Marvolo Riddle, and how he became so evil. The project is titled Voldemort: Origins of the Heir, and it is still being finished, but they've released a teaser trailer and it looks damn good. This was originally seeking funding on Kickstarter until Warner Bros shut it down. But they have since announced that they have gained approval to continue. From Polygon: "We had a private and confidential discussion with Warner Bros who contacted us during the period of the crowdfunding campaign. The only thing we can say is that they let us proceed with the film, in a non profit way, obviously." That's a relief to hear. Looking forward to seeing the final film.

Here's the first teaser trailer for fan film Voldemort: Origins of the Heir, on YouTube (via SlashFilm):

Description from YouTube: "About the early life of Voldemort, powerful dark Wizard from the Harry Potter saga, and all the reasons that made his name so well-known and feared among his peers." Voldemort: Origins of the Heir is directed by Gianmaria Pezzato, who is also editing and finishing the VFX for the film. It's executive produced by Stefano Prestia, who also worked on the props and sound; with original music by Matthew Steed. The story is based on the flashbacks to Voldemort’s youth as Tom Marvolo Riddle (as seen in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince). Pezzato and Prestia wanted to explore the unknown aspects of his descent into darkness. The film is still being finished, and there is no release date yet. For more updates, follow on Instagram or Facebook, or their website. What do you think of the footage so far?