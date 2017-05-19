Shia LaBeouf vs Sverrir Gudnason in Teaser Trailer for 'Borg/McEnroe'

"The ball was on the line!" How about another tennis match movie this week? The first teaser trailer has arrived for a film titled Borg/McEnroe, profiling (and recreating) the iconic 1980 tennis match between Björn Borg and John McEnroe. The match would go down in history as one of the greatest Wimbledon finals ever. Unlike the other tennis movie Battle of the Sexes, this one isn't a comedy, it's much more of a drama looking at the rivalry between these two tennis titans. Shia LaBeouf plays John McEnroe, and Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason plays Björn Borg, with a cast including Stellan Skarsgård, Tuva Novotny, and David Bamber. This actually looks pretty good, I'm curious to see more footage from this. See below.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Janus Metz Pedersen's Borg/McEnroe, direct from YouTube:

Borg/McEnroe is a film about one of the world's greatest icons Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and his biggest rival, the young and talented John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf) and their legendary duel during the 1980's Wimbledon tournament. It's a story about two men that became legends and the price they had to pay. Borg/McEnroe is directed by Danish filmmaker Janus Metz Pedersen, making his feature debut after a few other documentaries previously including Armadillo and Fra Thailand til Thy. The screenplay is written by Ronnie Sandahl. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or other events yet. Borg/McEnroe opens in Norway/Sweden this September, but still doesn't have a US release date yet. Stay tuned. Thoughts?