Short Teaser for Darren Aronofsky's 'Mother!' with Jennifer Lawrence

"What brings you to us?" Paramount has revealed the first teaser trailer for Darren Aronofsky's new film titled Mother!, or actually mother!, without any capitalization. This is the first time we've seen or heard anything from this, since it has been shrouded in secrecy ever since it was announced. Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem stars as a couple whose relationship is "tested" when uninvited guests arrive at their home. That's all we know about it, and it's probably best to stay in the dark for this one. The cast includes Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, Stephen McHattie, Kristen Wiig, and Stefan Simchowitz. With a score by Jóhann Jóhannsson. So far so good, I'm very excited to see more from this, though I would prefer to just go in without knowing anything else just to be surprised.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Darren Aronofsky's Mother!, direct from YouTube:

For more info & updates, follow @MotherMovie. Or you can also follow Darren directly @DarrenAronofsky.

Centers on a couple (Jennifer Lawrence & Javier Bardem) whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. Mother! is both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, of the films Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, Black Swan, and Noah previously. The film is also produced by Aronofsky, as well as his producing partners Scott Franklin and Ari Handel. Paramount Pictures will release Aronofsky's Mother! in select theaters starting September 15th later this fall. Stay tuned for a full trailer soon. First impression?