Shot on Film Featurette for Branagh's 'Murder on the Orient Express'

"We wanted to bring the full experience to the audience, so I shot on film." 20th Century Fox has unveiled a featurette for Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express, the murder mystery set on a luxurious European train. Branagh did indeed decide to shoot this on film, using 65mm for some scenes. This video is too short to dive into everything, but does have a few cool behind-the-scenes shots. Starring Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penélope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Willem Dafoe, Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench, Tom Bateman, Lucy Boynton, Olivia Colman, Miranda Raison, and Derek Jacobi. It's impressive to see they used a real train for a few shots, and I like the interior sets on a soundstage with screens down the side projecting what's out outside. This does seem like it's going to look stunning, at least.

Here's the making of featurette for Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express, from YouTube:

A lavish train ride on the "Orient Express" through Europe quickly unfolds into the thrilling mystery of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again. Murder on the Orient Express is directed by Oscar-nominated Irish actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, director of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like It, The Magic Flute, Sleuth, Thor, Macbeth, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, and Disney's Cinderella previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Green; based on Agatha Christie's novel. This is also a remake of the 1974 film of the same name. 20th Century Fox will release Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express in theaters nationwide starting on November 10th later this fall. Thoughts?