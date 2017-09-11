Skip This: First Teaser Trailer for the Final Chapter 'Fifty Shades Freed'

"All that I have is now yours." Ugh. Guns and sex, what else? Exactly the kind of mindless entertainment Americans will eat right up. Universal has debuted the first teaser trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the final sequel in the Fifty Shades series. You have our permission to completely ignore this and move right along. Fifty Shades Freed is actually directed by the director of Glengarry Glen Ross, which is big get, but oh well. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan return, starring alongside a massive ensemble cast: Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Max Martini, Callum Keith Rennie, Bruce Altman, Arielle Kebbel, Robinne Lee, Brant Daugherty, with Kim Basinger and Marcia Gay Harden. This doesn't look any better than the others. Skip it and just forget it, not even worth a watch.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for James Foley's Fifty Shades Freed, direct from YouTube:

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed, the third chapter based on the worldwide bestselling 'Fifty Shades' phenomenon. After a long honeymoon in Europe, Anastasia and Christian Grey return to Seattle where Christian admits he is upset that Ana has kept her maiden name, Steele, while at work. After some resistance, Ana yields when she finds out how important taking his name is to Christian. Christian then gives Seattle Independent Publishing as a late wedding present to Ana, who plans to rename it to Grey Publishing. Fifty Shades Freed is directed by filmmaker James Foley, of Glengarry Glen Ross, Reckless, At Close Range, The Corruptor, Confidence, and Perfect Stranger previously, as well as episodes of "House of Cards". The screenplay is written by Niall Leonard, based on E.L. James' bestselling novel. Universal will release James Foley's Fifty Shades Freed in theaters everywhere starting on February 9th, 2018, just before Valentine's Day, early next year. Anyone?