Small Town Drama in Official Trailer for Amman Abbasi's 'Dayveon'

"You in this now, ain't no turning back." FilmRise has unveiled the first official trailer for the indie drama Dayveon, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Dayveon is written and directed by filmmaker Amman Abbasi, who also produced, edited and composed the music for the film. Set in a small rural town in Arkansas, the story follows a boy named Dayveon struggling with his older brother’s death. With no parents and few role models, he soon falls in with the local gang. Despite attempts to pull him out, he ends up being pulled further into this world. The cast includes newcomer Devin Blackmon as Dayveon, as well as Kordell "KD" Johnson, Dontrell Bright, Chasity Moore, Lachion Buckingham, and Marquell Manning. This had some good buzz coming out of Sundance, looks like it could be a solid film.

Here's the first official trailer for Amman Abbasi's Dayveon, direct from FilmRise's YouTube:

Struggling with his older brother’s death, 13-year-old Dayveon (newcomer Devin Blackmon) spends the sweltering summer days roaming around his rural Arkansan town. With no parents and few role models, he soon falls in with the local gang. Though his sister’s boyfriend tries to provide stability and comfort as a reluctant father figure, Dayveon becomes increasingly drawn into the camaraderie and violence of his new world. Dayveon is directed by filmmaker Amman Abbasi, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously. He also composed the music. The screenplay is written by Amman Abbasi and Steven Reneau. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in competition earlier this year. FilmRise will release Abbasi's Dayveon in select theaters starting September 13th this fall. Anyone interested in this?