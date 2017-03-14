Smurfs Get Lost in a Third Trailer for Sony's 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'

"It's like a workout for more eyeballs." Sony Pictures has revealed another new trailer for the CGI animated reboot of The Smurfs movie, titled Smurfs: The Lost Village. This one feels much more similar to the cartoon than those live-action hybrid movies a few years ago. With the release a month away, this trailer is packed with colorful, flashy footage of the Smurfs latest adventure. The plot seems to be about the Smurfs discovering a village of other female Smurfs, including one with a bow & arrow, which is an interesting twist on the usually tame Smurfs story. The Lost Village features the voices of Mandy Patinkin as Papa Smurf, Rainn Wilson as Gargamel, Joe Manganiello as Hefty, Demi Lovato as Smurfette, Jack McBrayer as Clumsy, + Danny Pudi as Brainy. As fun as this looks, I'm honestly not planning to see it. What about you?

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for Kelly Asbury's Smurfs: The Lost Village, from YouTube:

A mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history! Smurfs: The Lost Village is directed by animation filmmaker Kelly Asbury, of Gnomeo & Juliet, Shrek 2 and Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron previously. The screenplay is written by Stacey Harman, based on the characters created by Peyo. Other writers include Karey Kirkpatrick, Chris Poche, Pamela Ribon, Jay Scherick. Sony will release Smurfs: The Lost Village in theaters in 3D starting April 7th this spring, just before the summer. Anyone?