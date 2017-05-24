Spidey Keeps NYC Safe in Latest Trailers for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

"What are you hiding, Peter?" Sony has unleashed two more trailers for Spider-Man: Homecoming, hitting theaters in the middle of the summer. Tom Holland stars as (the new) Peter Parker, who was first introduced in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War. This story continues with Parker returning from the events in that movie, still trying to figure out his place as a teenager in NYC. The focus seems to be entirely on the city, and it's cool to see him caring about stolen bikes and old ladies. The full cast includes Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Michael Keaton as The Vulture, as well as Donald Glover, Robert Downey Jr., Martin Starr, Logan Marshall-Green, Angourie Rice, Hannibal Buress, and Zendaya. I like the US version of these trailers more, better footage. Looking forward to this.

Here's the newest trailers (+ poster) for Jon Watts' Spider-Man: Homecoming, from Sony's YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming here, or the second official trailer here.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man living in New York City begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero. Starring the same Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) that first appeared in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts, of the films Clown and Cop Car previously. The screenplay is credited to: Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford, and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Kevin Feige produced for Marvel Studios, even though Sony is releasing this. Columbia Pictures will open Spider-Man: Homecoming in theaters everywhere starting July 7th, 2017 this summer. What do you think? Are you in?