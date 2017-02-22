Spoiler-Filled 'The Discovery' Trailer with Jason Segel & Rooney Mara

"Don't you think your discovery was just too dangerous to share with the world?" Netflix has revealed a full trailer for Charlie McDowell's new sci-fi film The Discovery, to follow-up the first teaser launched just before Sundance. This outstanding little indie feature premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and it comes highly recommended for sci-fi fans. Jason Segel and Rooney Mara star, along with Robert Redford, Jesse Plemons & Riley Keough, in this film about a world where the afterlife is scientifically proven. The two connect and look back over their lives while almost everyone else is considering killing themselves to "get there". I wrote in my review from Sundance that this film is thought-provoking "cinema for intelligent minds." This trailer gives away almost ALL of the movie, which is pretty terrible, so be careful watching this.

Here's the newest trailer (+ poster) for Charlie McDowell's The Discovery, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

One year after the existence of the afterlife is scientifically verified, millions around the world have ended their own lives in order to "get there". A man and woman fall in love while coming to terms with their own tragic pasts and the true nature of the afterlife. The Discovery is directed by American filmmaker Charlie McDowell, of the acclaimed film The One I Love previously. The screenplay is written by Justin Lader and Charlie McDowell. The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in January - read Alex's glowing review from the festival. Netflix is still planning to release McDowell's The Discovery straight to streaming starting March 31st this spring. It's definitely worth seeing if you like sci-fi. Who's planning to watch this?