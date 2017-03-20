Spring Break Vacation Posting Update - We'll Return Again Next Week

It's time for a brief pause in the usual excitement. I'm currently on a vacation, taking a spring break holiday for the week. We'll return to normal next week with regular updates again. Last year I took a life-long-dream trip to Nepal in March and stopped writing anything for the entire month, this time it's just a week. It's also my birthday this week, and I'm looking forward to just relaxing and taking my mind off of everything. The big new releases opening on March 24th, this weekend, are CHIPS, the Power Rangers movie, and the sci-fi space thriller Life. We'll be catching up with any trailers as they arrive, but in the meantime, there's nothing major going on. Thank you for understanding, and for your continued support. We'll be back soon.