'Star Wars: Episode IX' Release Date Pushed Back to December 2019

Briefly: Major news from Lucasfilm/Disney today. It has been officially announced that J.J. Abrams will return to direct Star Wars: Episode IX, replacing director Colin Trevorrow who left the project last week. The announcement also mentions that Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio (Oscar winning writer of Argo, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League). Episode IX was originally scheduled for release in May of 2019, but Disney has also pushed the official release date back until December 20th, 2019. This isn't really a surprise, considering Episodes VII and VIII are both December releases as well, and it makes sense they want to follow that tradition. By now, a new Star Wars is becoming the perfect annual holiday treat for moviegoers all over the world. That's the latest Star Wars news, no other info was revealed.

For anyone wondering my thoughts on J.J. Abrams returning, I'm neither upset nor am I more excited than before. I enjoyed The Force Awakens and I think J.J. is a great director, so that still stands. For now, I'm just waiting to see what happens in The Last Jedi in a few months. We have no idea where exactly the story will go or what will happen, and so it's hard to even begin discussing the potential of Episode IX until we get through the next one. And I'm still crazy excited for The Last Jedi, only three months left. Bring on the Jedi.