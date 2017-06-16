Step is Life - New Featurette for Inspiring, Energetic Dance Doc 'Step'

"Strong women together are unstoppable." Fox Searchlight has released a new featurette for the fantastic documentary Step, profiling a step dance group at a school in Baltimore. This doc premiered at Sundance to rave reviews, and was one of the audience's favorites. It's one of the most energetic, inspiring, exciting documentaries I've seen this year and I highly recommend it. This featurette is more of an introduction to "step" and what it is, and where it came from, and why it's so important to these women. If you haven't seen the official trailer, you can check it out here after watching this promo below. Here's to hoping Searchlight can build up buzz and turn this doc into a big hit in theaters. It definitely has my support! Check this out.

Here's the new "Step is Life" featurette for Amanda Lipitz's documentary Step, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the first official trailer for Step here, for more footage from this documentary.

Step chronicles the senior year of a girls' high-school step dance team against the background of inner-city Baltimore. These young women find a unity through their team that pushes them to challenge themselves on and off the stage. Empowered by their teachers, teammates, counselors, coaches and families, they chase their ultimate dreams: to win a step championship and to be accepted into college. Step is directed by filmmaker Amanda Lipitz, making her directorial debut after working as a producer on Broadway for years. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Fox Searchlight will be releasing Lipitz's Step in select theaters starting August 4th this summer. It's highly recommend. Who's interested?