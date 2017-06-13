Stunning First Trailer for Documentary 'Mountain' with Live Orchestra

"What is this strange force that draws us upwards?" This looks spectacular! An official trailer has debuted for a new documentary experienced titled Mountain, an exploration of the mountains of the world. This is the new film from the director of the documentary Sherpa, named Jennifer Peedom, which was one of my favorite films of 2015, and she has gone all out bringing in some of the most mesmerizing and incredible footage of mountains and mountain climbing you've ever seen. In addition, there's a narration by Willem Dafoe and a beautiful orchestral score by the Australian Chamber Orchestra. If you're lucky to catch this on its tour, it's being performed with a live orchestra, which is even more magical. The film just premiered at the Sydney Film Festival to rave reviews, and hopefully will show up in America soon. Must watch first look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Peedom's documentary Mountain, direct from YouTube:

The seemingly very human desire to seek out the top of the world, often at considerable cost to limb or even life, is only a few hundred years old. But from the moment the mountains cast their spell on us, we never looked back – or down, as the case may be. Collaborating with Renan Ozturk and other leading high-altitude cinematographers, bestselling author Robert Macfarlane (Mountains of the Mind) and the Australian Chamber Orchestra's artistic director Richard Tognetti, Peedom has framed a breathtaking visual opus. Mountain is directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Jennifer Peedom (follow her on Twitter @jenpeedom), of the outstanding documentary Sherpa previously. The film just had its premiere at the Sydney Film Festival. No US release date is set yet. Stay tuned for news. Who's interested in seeing this?