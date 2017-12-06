Stunning US Trailer for Lynne Ramsay's 'You Were Never Really Here'

"They said you were brutal." "I can be…" "I want you to hurt them." Amazon Studios has finally released an official US trailer for Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here, her powerful new film starring Joaquin Phoenix that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. We posted an international trailer a few months ago, but this US one is much better. Phoenix stars as Joe, a "brutal and tormented enforcer" who is assigned the job of finding and bringing home a missing girl that has been scooped up by a sex trade ring. Also starring Ekaterina Samsonov, John Doman, Judith Roberts, Alex Manette, and Alessandro Nivola. I caught this in Cannes and totally flipped for it, even going in to see it twice, before writing my glowing review which was quoted in the trailer (it is indeed perfect). You definitely don't want to miss this.

Here's the US trailer (+ French poster) for Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here, on YouTube:

or read my Cannes review.

A missing teenage girl (Ekaterina Samsonov). A brutal and tormented enforcer (Joaquin Phoenix) on a rescue mission. Corrupt power and vengeance unleash a storm of violence that may lead to his awakening. You Were Never Really Here is written and directed by acclaimed Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, of the films Ratcatcher, Morvern Callar, and We Need To Talk About Kevin previously. Adapted from Jonathan Ames novel of the same name. This first premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won Best Actor and Best Screenplay awards (read our review). Amazon Studios will release You Were Never Really Here in select US theaters starting April 6th, 2018 next spring. Interested in this?