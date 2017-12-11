Suki Waterhouse in Official Trailer for 'The Girl Who Invented Kissing'

"Says you're not from ’round here. Come here to make trouble?" An official trailer has arrived online for an indie drama titled The Girl Who Invented Kissing, starring up-and-coming actress Suki Waterhouse as a "nameless, pill-popping drifter girl" who steps off of a bus and into a neighborhood bar owned by two middle-age brothers. The film hasn't played at many festivals, but seems to have that indie vibe, with some mysterious twists and turns, and emotional stakes that push the plot along. The Girl Who Invented Kissing full cast includes Vincent Piazza, Dash Mihok, Abbie Cornish, Luke Wilson, Corey Large, Johnny Messner, and Michael Buscemi. This seems like a quirky, oddly sweet story and I'm not sure if the plot is about these two older guys falling for this young girl or what exactly, but it seems interesting. Check it out.

Here's the first trailer for Tom Sierchio's The Girl Who Invented Kissing, direct from YouTube:

A nameless, pill-popping drifter girl steps off a bus and into a neighborhood bar owned by two middle-age brothers Jimmy and Victor. She quickly befriends older brother Victor--a good-natured lummox whose mind was effected as the result of a childhood accident. The mysterious Girl soon upsets the delicate balance of the brother's lives while bringing both trouble and new life into the world of these resigned characters. The Girl Who Invented Kissing is written & directed by American filmmaker Tom Sierchio, making his feature directorial debut after stunt work previously. This premiered at the Beverly Hills Film Festival earlier this year. The Girl Who Invented Kissing will open in select theaters starting in early 2018.