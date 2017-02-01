Sundance Video Recap: Amirose Discusses Her Top 5 Favorite Films

I just returned from my third straight Sundance Film Festival. Set up against the backdrop of snowy Park City, Utah, this is a place where film, inspiration, new connections, and sleep deprivation run deep. This is my favorite festival for a variety of reasons. There's truly a contagious energy and pride there that's felt by its patrons, organizers, volunteers and artists alike. The programming, much like its attendees, is diverse and eclectic, offering a little something for everyone. The theaters are spread out across the city, so you're battling crowds, weather, time, and malnourishment, in order to cram in as many films as possible.

But when the lights go down and the programmer announces the film you're about to see, it's all well worth it. Your journey to that seat all becomes part of the amazing, unforgettable experience of this film festival.

Check out my video below for my Top 5 Favorite Films of Sundance 2017! My favorites give you a preview of some of the films I'm confident will be a part of the awards chatter and Best of lists at the end of the year.

In addition to the films, the city is crammed with a variety of different creatives showcasing their gifts. From art installations, to VR booths, to live music, you could wander through Sundance with little to no plan and end the day filled to the brim with enriching activities. If you're like me, you will also have no choice but to sneak a day of snowboarding at the nearby resort in before the madness starts. We are in Park City, after all.

This year at Sundance, I watched a total of 23 films across 7 days. I saw 4 documentaries and 19 narrative features, of all genres. I challenged myself to support as many female filmmakers as possible and was able to catch 11 different films directed by women. This initiative, heightened by the inspiring Women's March lead by Chelsea Handler, made it an especially explosive year for ladies. Thank you for checking out my recap.

If you're interested, you can follow my work and movie reviews at @Amirosie on Twitter. Also, be sure to check out radiantjproductions.com for more updates on our films and events. We're now taking submissions for your original short films and music for our "Indie Soul Event", going down in LA on March 25th. The winners get to perform live and premiere their films! Keep creating and supporting. See you at the movies.