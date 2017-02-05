Super Bowl Spot for 'Baywatch' Starring Dwayne Johnson & Zac Efron

"While you're watching the game, they are watching the bay." Paramount has debuted a Super Bowl TV spot for the summer comedy version of Baywatch, the movie, from director Seth Gordon. This is a fairly tame TV spot, just selling all the attractive guys and girls that are in this more than anything. Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson play two Baywatch lifeguards; also starring Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Pamela Anderson, Ilfenesh Hadera, Charlotte McKinney, Kelly Rohrbach, Hannibal Buress, plus of course David Hasselhoff. I'm still hoping this turns out okay, but this TV spot is not an impressive sell for this movie. You have to take a look at this anyway just because it stars Dwayne Johnson.

Here's the new Super Bowl TV spot for Seth Gordon's Baywatch movie, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Baywatch here, to see even more footage from this.

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Based on the original TV show that debuted in 1981. Baywatch is directed by American filmmaker Seth Gordon, of The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, Four Christmases, Horrible Bosses, and Identity Thief previously. The screenplay is written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, with story credits for Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon (of "Reno 911"), David Ronn & Jay Scherick. Paramount will release Seth Gordon's Baywatch in theaters everywhere starting May 26th, 2017 this summer. Who's ready to go to the beach?