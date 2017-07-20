Taraji P. Henson Plays an Assassin in First Full Trailer for 'Proud Mary'

"You a cop?" "Not exactly." Screen Gems has unveiled the first official trailer for a film titled Proud Mary, starring the always awesome Taraji P. Henson as an assassin. This is slated for release in early January, which is never a good sign, but I'm hopeful for something entertaining. We don't know much about this, except that Henson meets a young boy on a hit gone wrong and she decides to watch over him. The full cast includes Neal McDonough, Danny Glover, Xander Berkeley, Billy Brown, Margaret Avery, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, and Owen Burke. This is a very fun, clever trailer, without much dialogue in it (yet), relying entirely on the music, visuals, and some kick ass action. Damn! I'm looking forward to this already.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Babak Najafi's Proud Mary, originally from Buzzfeed:

"Proud Mary" Exclusive Trailer umm Taraji P. Henson is playing an ASSASSIN in her new movie Proud Mary & we've got the exclusive first trailer 😱 💄 🔥 💀 Posted by BuzzFeed Entertainment on Thursday, July 20, 2017

In the film, Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson is Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad. Proud Mary is directed by Iranian filmmaker Babak Najafi, director of the films Sebbe, Easy Money II: Hard to Kill, and London Has Fallen previously. The screenplay is written by Steve Antin and John Stuart Newman and Christian Swegal. Screen Gems will release Babak Najafi's Proud Mary in theaters everywhere starting January 12th, 2018 early next year. Your thoughts?